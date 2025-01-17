‘Sankranthiki Vasthunnam’ hits major milestones; crosses $1 Million and 100 Crore worldwide

Venkatesh's latest family entertainer Sankranthiki Vasthunnam is off to an incredible start, achieving two major milestones on its third day. Directed by Anil Ravipudi and produced by Sri Venkateswara Creations, the film has crossed the $1 million mark in North America and surpassed a worldwide gross of 100 crore by day three.

This feat holds special significance for both Venkatesh and Anil Ravipudi. For Venkatesh, it marks his fourth film to gross $1 million, and more impressively, it is his fastest entry into the prestigious 100 crore club. Meanwhile, for Anil Ravipudi, Sankranthiki Vasthunnam adds another success to his growing list, becoming his fifth consecutive film to gross over $1 million. His consistent hit-making reputation continues to soar.

The film has sold an impressive 349.2K tickets in the past 24 hours, with bookings for day 4 already looking strong. With the breakeven point reached in almost all markets, Sankranthiki Vasthunnam is expected to enter the profit zone soon. The box-office momentum continues to grow, and additional theaters are being added to accommodate the rising demand.

As audience interest remains high, Sankranthiki Vasthunnam is on track to become the top earner among this year’s Sankranthi releases, cementing its place as a major success.