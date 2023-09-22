Sanon sisters to have a clash at box-office this Dussehra season

This Dussehra is gearing up to be an exceptional month with a lineup of biggies like Vijay Thalapathy, Shiva Rajkumar, Balakrishna, Ravi Teja and Tiger Shroff hitting box-office with their highly anticipated releases, “Leo,” “Ghost,” “Bhagavanth Kesari,” “Tiger Nageswara Rao,” and “Ganapath.” The box office is poised for a string of super hits.



What makes this October even more special is the clash of the Sanon sisters, Kriti Sanon and Nupur Sanon. Both the sisters take on different films. Kriti Sanon steps into the limelight as the leading lady in Tiger Shroff’s “Ganapath: Part 1,” while her sister Nupur Sanon graces the screen in Ravi Teja’s “Tiger Nageswara Rao.” Both of these pan-Indian films are set to hit theatres on October 20, 2023.

Although these films belong to different film industries, audiences eagerly await the showdown between the Sanon sisters at the box office.