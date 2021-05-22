Santosh Shobhan to test his luck on OTT

'Ek Mini Katha' is an upcoming much-anticipated Telugu film that has been grabbing the attention of the audience these days. The trailer of the movie has created a decent buzz around the film.

Billed to be an adult comedy, Santosh Shoban and Kavya Thapar are playing the lead roles in this movie. From the past few days, we have been hearing rumors that the makers are contemplating direct to digital release for the film. According to the latest buzz, digital giant Amazon Prime Video has bagged the digital rights of the movie. The film is all set to stream on Amazon Prime from May 27th.



The makers are releasing the trailer of the film today on May 21st. Directed by Karthik Rapolu, UV Concepts and Mango Mass Media bankrolled this project.

