Santosh Sobhan - Anni Manchi Sakunamule: An Unforgettable Experience that Lingers in the Minds of the Audience

Santosh Sobhan is making a comeback with a family entertainer titled "Anni Manchi Sakunamule." The film is produced by Priyanka Dutt under the banners of Swapna Cinema and Mitra Vinda Movies, with Nandhini Reddy directing it. The leading lady in the film is Malvika Nair. Recently, the movie had its pre-release event in Hyderabad.

During the event, Santosh Sobhan expressed his joy at the presence of Nani and Dulquer Salmaan. He extended his gratitude to all the attendees and acknowledged the influence and inspiration he gained from Aswani Dutt Garu, Swapna Garu, and Priyanka Garu on the value of hard work. Santosh considered himself fortunate to be a part of a film supported by Vyjayanthi Films.

Santosh also shared his happiness at working with Nandhini Reddy, even though he couldn't work with his own father. He expressed his luck in collaborating with industry legends like Sowcar Janaki, Rajendra Prasad, Gauthami, Rao Ramesh, and Naresh. Additionally, Santosh praised Malvika Nair as a terrific performer.

Santosh Sobhan reassured the audience that "Anni Manchi Sakunamule" will leave a lasting impression on their minds. The film is set to release in theaters on May 18th. The soundtracks for this family entertainer are composed by Mickey J Meyer.