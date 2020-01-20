Sarileru Neekevvaru 9 days box office collections

Superstar Mahesh Babu and Rashmika played the lead roles in the film Sarileru Neekevvaru. The film has come out well at the box-office. The performance of the movie too is impressive. The movie created new records in many regions. The film successfully scored an amount of 98.82 crores in both the Telugu states.

The area-wise break up of Mahesh Babu starrer Sarileru Neekevvaru in both the Telugu states for 9 days are as follows:

Nizam - 32.1cr

Ceded - 14.25cr

Uttarandhra - 16.2cr

Guntur - 8.88cr

East Godavari - 9.75cr

West Godavari - 6.36cr

Krishna - 7.77cr

Nellore - 3.51 cr

Total 9 days Sarileru Neekevvaru AP/TS Box office Collections: Rs 98.82 Cr share

Directed by Anil Ravipudi, the film is produced by Dil Raju and Anil Sunkara. Rashmika Mandanna plays the leading lady in the movie.