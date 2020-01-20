Sarileru Neekevvaru 9 days box office collections
Superstar Mahesh Babu and Rashmika played the lead roles in the film Sarileru Neekevvaru.
Superstar Mahesh Babu and Rashmika played the lead roles in the film Sarileru Neekevvaru. The film has come out well at the box-office. The performance of the movie too is impressive. The movie created new records in many regions. The film successfully scored an amount of 98.82 crores in both the Telugu states.
The area-wise break up of Mahesh Babu starrer Sarileru Neekevvaru in both the Telugu states for 9 days are as follows:
Nizam - 32.1cr
Ceded - 14.25cr
Uttarandhra - 16.2cr
Guntur - 8.88cr
East Godavari - 9.75cr
West Godavari - 6.36cr
Krishna - 7.77cr
Nellore - 3.51 cr
Total 9 days Sarileru Neekevvaru AP/TS Box office Collections: Rs 98.82 Cr share
Directed by Anil Ravipudi, the film is produced by Dil Raju and Anil Sunkara. Rashmika Mandanna plays the leading lady in the movie.