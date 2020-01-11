Sarileru Neekevvaru first day collection report

Superstar Mahesh Babu comes up with a new movie Sarileru Neekevvaru in the theatres. Anil Ravipudi is the film's director. The makers are happy to receive a positive response from everyone at the box-office. Rashmika Mandanna plays the leading lady in the movie. The film unit is happy that the fans are enjoying the film in the 'Never Before, Ever After' manner.

Mahesh Babu is the undisputed king of overseas box-office and the premieres collections came around more than 750K dollars already. Considering the current weak conditions in the USA box-office, the film is performing well.

Also, at the regional box-office, Mahesh is set to recreate new records at the box-office. Mahesh Babu's Sarileru Neekevvaru might create new records at the box-office with the highest opening on the release day, especially in the Nizam area.