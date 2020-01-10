Sarileru Neekevvaru Movie Twitter Review

Mahesh Babu is trying something new from his previous films. He has gone back to mass commercial formula film after doing Spyder, Bharat Ane Nenu and Maharshi.

As BAN and Maharshi became hits, he wants to make it a hattrick with Sarileru Neekevvaru and Anil Ravipudi, writer-director wants to utilize this opportunity to deliver another major success for Sankranthi like F2.

Vijayashanthi and Sangeetha are back to Telugu Cinema after a long break with this film. Rashmika Mandanna is hoping for a major success after a failure like Dear Comrade.

Devi Sri Prasad scored a popular song like Mind Block for the film and the expectations on the film are sky high. Let's see what the audiences who watched the film, have to say on Twitter after Never Before and most probably Ever After release.