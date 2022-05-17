Sarkaru Vaari Paata Box Office: Mahesh babu Creates all time record in AP

Super Star Mahesh Babu's Sarkaru Vaari Paata is creating never before like records at the worldwide box office. Despite the negative talk and negative publicity, the film is creating wonders in terms of collections. The success celebrations were held yesterday at Kurnool, which Mahesh Babu attended.

As per the latest box office reports, the film collected Rs 96 crore within just four days after its release. The film has reportedly earned Rs 5.01 cr on its fifth day at the box office. The film's total collections are around 120 crores in these 5 days.

Area-wise Collections of Sarkaru Vaari Paata:

Nizam - 31.47Cr

Ceeded - 10.44Cr

UA - 10.25Cr

Guntur - 7.85Cr

East - 7.05Cr

Krishna - 5.76Cr

West - 4.65Cr

Nellore - 3.12Cr

Total AP/TG - 80.59Cr

KA+ROI - 7.75Cr

Overseas - 12.1Cr

Total WW Share - 100.44Cr