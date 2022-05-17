Sarkaru Vaari Paata Box Office: Mahesh babu Creates all time record in AP
Super Star Mahesh Babu's Sarkaru Vaari Paata is creating never before like records at the worldwide box office. Despite the negative talk and negative publicity, the film is creating wonders in terms of collections. The success celebrations were held yesterday at Kurnool, which Mahesh Babu attended.
As per the latest box office reports, the film collected Rs 96 crore within just four days after its release. The film has reportedly earned Rs 5.01 cr on its fifth day at the box office. The film's total collections are around 120 crores in these 5 days.
Area-wise Collections of Sarkaru Vaari Paata:
Nizam - 31.47Cr
Ceeded - 10.44Cr
UA - 10.25Cr
Guntur - 7.85Cr
East - 7.05Cr
Krishna - 5.76Cr
West - 4.65Cr
Nellore - 3.12Cr
Total AP/TG - 80.59Cr
KA+ROI - 7.75Cr
Overseas - 12.1Cr
Total WW Share - 100.44Cr
