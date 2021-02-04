Tollywood: Yesterday, a picture from the sets of Sarkaru Vaari Paata surfaced on social media. The movie buffs spread it to different film groups and it reveals Mahesh Babu in a stylish avatar. Not just that, Mahesh Babu is also seen in the desert in Dubai, with a lot of cars in the background. Basing on the picture, the fans cooked a lot of interesting theories about the film.

One of the major theories is that the director has planned a major car chase sequence in the desert. It is very hot in Dubai right now and an intense action sequence with a car chase is something that they thought would come out good. The film's shoot is currently in progress and there is no confirmation on what being shot by the film unit.

Keerthy Suresh plays the film's leading lady. Thaman S is the music director. The film is produced by 14 Reels Plus, Mythri Movie Makers and GMB Entertainments.