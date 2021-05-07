Sarkaru Vaari Paata to resume in July

Superstar Mahesh Babu and director Parasuram are working for the first time, on the project, Sarkaru Vaari Paata. The film unit is currently waiting for the things around us to get to normalcy, to resume the shoot. As per the latest updates, the movie unit will begin the shoot in July again. The makers completed a major schedule in Dubai and also shot some portions of the movie in Hyderabad.



Mahesh Babu was planning to begin the shoot soon but it looks like there is no way that they can start the shoot. With the Corona wave going strong, the actor decided to push the shoot. It is tough for anyone to shoot during these times as the virus could take away lives.



Mythri Movie Makers, 14 Reels Plus, GMB Entertainment are the producers for this prestigious project. Thaman S is the music director of the movie. Keerthy Suresh is playing the leading lady in the film.

