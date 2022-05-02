Sarkaru Vaari Paata Trailer: Mahesh Babu And Keerthy Suresh's Action Cum Love Drama Is Just Interesting

The most-awaited movie of the season Sarkaru Vaari Paata trailer is just unveiled and it is creating noise on social media showcasing a glimpse of its powerful plot! As it is Mahesh Babu and Keerthy Suresh's action cum love drama, Parasuram came up with an interesting subject adding a touch of humour.

Mahesh Babu and Keerthy Suresh shared the trailer on their Twitter pages… Take a look!

Sharing the trailer, Mahesh also wrote, "Our meeting is confirmed in theatres on May 12th! Here's the trailer of #SarkaruVaariPaata https://youtu.be/tVr9v3o7iHY @KeerthyOfficial @ParasuramPetla @MusicThaman @madhie1 @GMBents @MythriOfficial @14ReelsPlus @saregamasouth".

Going with the trailer, it starts off with Mahesh Babu's high-octane action sequences… His starting dialogue, "You can steal my love, you can steal my friendship but you can't steal my money" doles out the impact of the characterisation of Mahesh in this movie. As per this video, he will be seen as a money lender and also helps Keerthy Suresh by giving her Rs 10000$ for completing her masters! But he falls for her beauty and tries to impress her! But next Samuthrakani enters the scene and changes the show… He tries to warn Mahesh Babu but in turn, they exchange words and challenge each other. So, we need to wait and watch to know what the issue between the antagonist and protagonist is! Even Nadiya is also seen in the trailer and in the end, Mahesh is seen solving some issues related to money in the college!

Keerthy also shared the trailer on her Twitter page and wrote, "Here is the most awaited power-packed trailer of #SarkaruVaariPaata https://youtu.be/tVr9v3o7iHY Get ready to witness this summer entertainer from May 12th! See you soon Love Kalaavathi".

Coming to the details of the Sarkaru Vaari Paata movie, it is directed by Parasuram and is jointly produced by Mahesh Babu under the GMB Entertainment in collaboration with Mythri Movie Makers and 14 Reels Plus banners. Talented actress Keerthy Suresh is the lead actress of this movie while Samuthrakani, Nadiya, Vennela Kishore and Subbaraju are roped in to play pivotal roles in this film. S S Thaman is scoring the songs for this movie while PS Vinod is handling the cinematography section.

Sarkaru Vaari Paata movie will be released on 12th May, 2022 in the theatres worldwide!