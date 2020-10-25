Satish Vegesna’s next, Kothi Kommachi, goes on floors!

Shatamanam Bhavati director Satish Vegesna, known for his clean family entertainers, will be directing Kothi Kommachi, featuring actors Meghamsh Srihari and Sameer Vegesna in the lead roles. Commemorating Vijaya Dasami, the film, being produced by MLV Sathyanarayana under Lakshya Productions, officially went on floors earlier on Sunday.

Leading producer Dil Raju gave the clap for the film's first shot while actor Allari Naresh switched on the camera for the same. "We're happy to kickstart the youthful entertainer on a festive note. The schedule will commence in Amalapuram from November 3 and the unit will move to Vizag to shoot a few portions. We hope to complete the film in a single schedule," director Satish Vegesna stated.

"The pre-production formalities for Kothi Kommachi were wrapped recently. It's a matter of privilege that a filmmaker like Satish Vegesna is directing a film under our banner. I'm sure Kothi Kommachi will be a memorable film in the careers of Meghamsh and Sameer," the producer MLV Sathayanarayana said.

"We are very excited about the film and can't wait for the shoot to commence. I hope the audiences will like our work," the lead actors Meghamsh Srihari, Sameer Vegesna added. Riddhi Kumar, Megha Chowdhury play female leads in the film that has music by Anup Rubens. Sameer Reddy is cranking the camera for Kothi Kommachi.