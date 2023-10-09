Satya Dev launches ‘Kismat’ movie first look

Youthful fun-filled entertainers are the most successful subjects of late. Well, Comrade Film Factory and Atheera Productions together are making the upcoming film Kismat which is billed to be the most entertaining buddy comedy. The film directed by Srinath Badineni will see Naresh Agastya, Abhinav Gomatam, Avasarala Srinivas, and Vishwa Dev playing the best buddies, while Riya Suman is the female lead.

The makers began the promotions by revealing the film’s first look poster. Hero Satya Dev launched the poster that introduces the lead cast. It sees the perplexed faces of Naresh Agastya, Abhinav Gomatam, Avasarala Srinivas, Vishwa Dev, and Riya Suman. There are currency notes in the background.

Kismat means luck and the first look poster assures this is going to be a fun ride. Raju is producing the movie, while CH Bhanuprasad Reddy is the co-producer. Vedaraman Shankaran cranks the camera, while Mark K Robin scores the music. Viplav Nyshadam is the editor.

The entire shoot of “Kismat” has been wrapped up and the movie is presently in the post-production phase.