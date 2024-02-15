Satya Dev to showcase versatility in Hariharan’s period thriller

In an exciting collaboration, actor Satya Dev is all set to headline director A Hariharan's upcoming period thriller, "Nila Varum Velai." The film, which commenced shooting, features Kayadu Lohar as the female lead and promises to be a captivating narrative with supernatural and paranormal elements, set against the backdrop of the 1970s.

Director Hariharan shared insights into the film, stating, "For the protagonist, I needed an actor who has not explored this genre before and possesses a wide emotional range. Sathya Dev's performance in films like ‘Thimmarusu’ convinced me that the audience will witness him in a diverse avatar in this project."

The bilingual venture, simultaneously made in Tamil and Telugu, will see Kalidas Jayaram taking the lead in the Tamil version, while Satya Dev leads the Telugu adaptation. The director has strategically chosen the cast, bringing on board Prabhu and Radikaa Sarathkumar for pivotal roles. Rahul Ramakrishna and Shatru will portray characters in Telugu, mirrored by Vivek Prasanna and Deepak Paramesh in the Tamil version.

Hariharan, a Tamil filmmaker, emphasized the relatability of the storyline for both Tamil and Telugu audiences, citing their shared love for the thriller genre as the driving force behind making "Nila Varum Velai" a bilingual project. The director revealed that the screenplay for the Telugu version was adapted by a dedicated team to ensure authenticity and engagement for the audience.

The film is expected to explore diverse locations, including Chennai, Kerala, and Andhra Pradesh, although the narrative unfolds in a fictional town. Backed by Miracle Movies, "Nila Varum Velai" boasts Mukessh Gnanesh as the cinematographer, Vivek-Mervin handling the music, and Bhuvan Srinivasan in charge of editing, promising a visual and auditory treat for fans eagerly anticipating this thrilling cinematic experience.