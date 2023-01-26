Satya: Sai Dharam Tej Announces His New Movie With Swathi And Shares The First Look Poster

Tollywood's young actor Sai Dharam Tej is back with a bang after recovering from the deadly accident. He already announced his 15th and 16th movies and now on the occasion of Republic Day, he shared the title poster of his new movie and is teaming up with Colors Swathi who was away from the big screens from a couple of years. The movie is titled 'Satya' and the lead pair looked lovely in this family drama.



Sai Dharam Tej shared the title poster of Satya movie on his Twitter page and treated all his fans… Take a look!

Friends(like family) are coming together for a very special passion project. When friends make something together, it's bound to be made with love Can't wait to share it with you all#SwathiReddy @NawinVK @DilRajuProdctns @HR_3555 #HanshithaReddy @dop_balaji_137@SruthiSings pic.twitter.com/bOe7quvnTk — Sai Dharam Tej (@IamSaiDharamTej) January 26, 2023

Along with sharing the poster, he also wrote, "Friends(like family) are coming together for a very special passion project. When friends make something together, it's bound to be made with love. Can't wait to share it with you all. #SwathiReddy @NawinVK @DilRajuProdctns @HR_3555 #HanshithaReddy @dop_balaji_137 @SruthiSings".

Even the makers shared the title poster and wrote, "A musical tribute to the unsung heroes of our nation, featuring @IamSaiDharamTej & #SwathiReddy, is soon coming your way! We'll be dropping more updates about the launch of this heart-stirring project on a special occasion, very soon Stay tuned...".

Sai Dharam Tej and Swathi Reddy are seen hugging each other with much love and looked lovely in the classy appeals. The caption 'An ode to the unsung warriors of India' also made the poster worth watching.

Another interesting point of this movie is, it is being directed by senior actor Naresh's son and Vijaya Nirmala's grandson Naveen Vijay Krishna. It is being bankrolled by Hanshitha Reddy under the Dil Raju Productions banner.

Tej's 15th movie is a Karthik Dandu directorial and is a mysterious thriller. It is being produced by BVSN Prasad itself under his home banner SVCC.

Speaking about his 16th movie, it will be directed by Jayanth and will be produced by BVSN Prasad under the SVCC banner.