Second Single ‘Ori Vaari’ Audio From Nani And Keerthy Suresh’s Dasara Is Out

The most-awaited Valentine's Day is just a few hours away and thus it's time to celebrate the special occasion with much joy and love! Along with showing off your care towards your dear ones, you need to make them feel special all day! But our dear Nani is all set to treat the people who faced rejection or one-sided lovers through his special 'Heart Break Anthem'. Off late, the makers dropped the audio of the "Ori Vaari…" heart break anthem and made us feel Nani aka Dharani's pain!

Along with the makers, even Nani and Keerthy Suresh also shared the audio of the song on their Twitter page and treated all their fans… Take a look!

The "Ori Vaari…" heart break anthem is all amazing and made us feel the pain of Dharani!

Here is the live link of the song launch event… All set for #Dasara Second Single #OriVaari Launch Event… Watch Live here! -

Going with the earlier released teaser, it took us to a village named Veerlapalli which is surrounded by coal mines. Nani who looked raw is seen in a complete de-glamour avatar and is seen doling out that drinking is not a habit but an addiction and an integral part of their tradition. But the intense fights and Sai Kumar's antagonist appeal made the teaser worth watching. In the end, Nani shows off his deadly action side by holding the knife!



Dasara movie is directed by debutant Srikanth Odela and is bankrolled by Sudhakar Cherukuri under the Sri Lakshmi Venkateswara Cinemas banner. It has an ensemble cast of Nani, Keerthy Suresh, Samuthirakani, Dheekshith Shetty, Shine Tom Chacko, Sai Kumar, Shamna Kasim and Sajol Chowdhury.

Dasara will hit the theatres on 30th March 2023!