Seenayya: Vinayak is unhappy, but

Mass director VV Vinayak played a small role in Megastar Chiranjeevi's Tagore. The star director planned to make his debut as a solo hero with the Telugu film Seenayya. The film unit began the shoot and even launched the first look of the same. But, the film's producer Dil Raju has pushed the project to shelves. The reports reveal us that the project might not hit the floors anytime soon. Interestingly, Vinayak is having both happiness and unhappiness regarding the same.

Talking in a recent interview, VV Vinayak made it clear that he is unhappy that the film was halted midway but he feels that the best thing that happened during the process is losing weight. As part of the preparation for his role in the movie, VV Vinayak lost weight and worked a lot on his fitness.

On the work front, the director is currently busy with an exciting film with Megastar Chiranjeevi again. It is the remake of the Malayalam hit film Lucifer.