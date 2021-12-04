Senior Hero to opt for a direct digital release

The demand for OTT platforms has been increasing day by day. Just when star hero movies also started to get direct OTT releases for their films, the theatres got reopened.

Now, with the grand success of Balakrishna's 'Akhanda', even the medium-range heroes are also planning to give a theatrical release for their films. On the other hand, senior Hero Rajasekhar's upcoming film, 'Sekhar' has been grabbing the attention of the audience lately. Touted to be the official Telugu remake of Malayalam super hit film 'Joseph', the filmmakers have been receiving some huge OTT offers. A new director was supposed to wield the megaphone for this project but later, Jeevitha Rajasekhar stepped in as the director. According to the latest buzz, the makers have received a huge amount of 25 crores from a popular OTT platform

The filmmakers are now confused about whether to give a theatrical release to the film or to opt for a direct OTT release.