Sequel for RX100 - Director Confirms on Instagram Live

Payal Rajput is one of the popular heroines in the Telugu film industry. Having made her debut with the movie RX100, the actress earned unique fame, name, and stardom at the box-office. But, the actress failed to use it properly and picked bad scripts, resulting in flops. Now, the actress is in talks to team up with her first film director Ajay Bhupathi.

According to the reports, Ajay Bhupathi is planning to come up with a sequel for the film RX100 and Payal plays the leading lady again. There is no clarity if Karthikeya will also be a part of the project.

The script work is yet to begin but the director confirmed that the plot is ready and the work begins once the lockdown comes to an end. The project starts once the director finishes his next titled Maha Samudram.