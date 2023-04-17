"Shaakuntalam" Box Office Struggles: Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Mythological Film Fails to Impress Audiences

The latest release of star actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu, "Shaakuntalam," directed by Gunasekhar, is facing a tough time at the box office. Despite featuring Malayalam actor Dev Mohan in a lead role, the mythological film has failed to captivate audiences.

After the first weekend, "Shaakuntalam" has only managed to earn a disappointing $250K at the US box office, which pales in comparison to the collections of Samantha's previous films. It remains to be seen how much more the movie will make in the coming days.

The film features prominent roles played by Mohan Babu, Allu Arha, Sachin Khedekar, Jisshu Sengupta, Madhoo, Aditi Balan, Ananya Nagalla, Prakash Raj, Gautami, Kabir Duhan Singh, and others. Produced by Neelima Guna, the movie boasts Manisharma's music.