Shalini Pandey's contract troubles Nishabdham makers?

Nishabdham starring Anushka Shetty is releasing in a grand manner on October 2nd on Amazon Prime Video. The film was supposed to have a grand release before the lockdown itself. But, it got postponed and the makers had to reshoot some sequences. Shalini Pandey who is also a part of the film could not be able to give her dates on time for the makers.

The media reports reveal that Shalini Pandey signed a contract with a Bollywood production house. The production house did not want to release Shalini to go and shoot the movie in Hyderabad. The makers tried their best to get in touch with Shalini regarding the same but the efforts went in vain. So, finally, the unit shifted the shoot from Hyderabad to Mumbai.

There is no confirmation on the same but the news is going viral on social media.