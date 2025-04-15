‘Shambhala’ making video offers glimpses of adrenaline-pumping action scenes

Aadi Saikumar is gearing up for his most ambitious project yet with Shambhala: A Mystical World, a high-concept fantasy drama that’s grabbing attention for its unique storyline and grand visuals. Directed by Ugandhar Muni and produced by Rajasekhar Annabhimoju and Mahidhar Reddy under the Shining Pictures banner, the film is being made on a massive budget of Rs. 12 crore, marking a major leap in Aadi’s career.

The makers recently dropped a making video that highlights the film’s top-notch production values, offering glimpses of a mysterious artifact and adrenaline-pumping action scenes. What sets Shambhala apart is its intriguing narrative structure—spanning three timelines: 1980, 1,000 years ago, and 10,000 years in the past. Aadi steps into the shoes of a geo-scientist who finds himself entangled in a mythological and supernatural quest across these epochs.

The film also stars Archana Iyer, Swasika, Ravi Varma, and others in key roles. With the shoot almost wrapped up and a teaser launch just around the corner, Shambhala is expected to offer a rich visual and narrative experience. Large portions of the movie have been shot at Ramoji Film City, Hyderabad, enhancing its scale and grandeur.