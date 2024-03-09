Live
‘Shankara’ emerges as the soulful third single from ‘Pottel’
Understanding the influential role music plays in generating pre-release excitement, the creators of 'Pottel' have meticulously crafted a musical landscape that resonates even before the film's debut. Keeping it in mind, the team behind 'Pottel,' helmed by director Sahit Mothkhuri, has unveiled the ethereal third single, 'Shankara.'
Performed by Shekar Chandra, with poignant lyrics penned by Kasarla Shyam and expressive vocals by Sandilya Pisapati, 'Shankara' transcends into a divine composition, infusing profound depth into the film's narrative. The song unfolds a poignant moment, depicting the protagonist, portrayed by Yuva Chandraa Krishna, on a quest to recover his lost 'Pottel,' a significant symbol slated for sacrifice during Bonalu.
Capturing the emotional journey of the protagonist, the visuals intricately portray his unwavering determination to reunite with the missing 'Pottel.' The soul-stirring composition, haunting lyrics, and expressive vocals collectively elevate the emotional resonance of the song.
Starring Ananya Nagalla as the female lead, 'Pottel' is produced by Nishank Reddy Kudithi of NISA Entertainments and Suresh Kumar Sadige of Pragnya Sannidhi Creations. Monish Bhupathi Raju handles cinematography, while Karthika Srinivas and Narni Srinivas contribute as the editor and art director, respectively.
With 'Shankara,' 'Pottel' continues to build anticipation, offering audiences a harmonious blend of soulful melodies and a compelling narrative, promising an immersive cinematic experience upon its release.