Shanmukh Jaswanth cites depression as reason for ganja consumption; video gets leaked

In a recent turn of events, a leaked video has surfaced, shedding light on the circumstances surrounding YouTuber Shanmukh Jaswanth's arrest for ganja consumption. The video, reportedly shot secretly, captures Shanmukh visibly distraught, crying, and attributing his cannabis use to depression.

During the video, as the police conduct a search at his residence and apprehend him for smoking ganja, Shanmukh can be heard expressing his emotional turmoil. He states, "I was about to die, seriously; I'm in my depression; that's why I'm consuming it." The leaked footage further shows Shanmukh engaged in a conversation with a police constable and Dr. Mounika, who has filed a case against his brother Vinay Sampath, accusing him of cheating and sexual abuse under the pretext of marriage.

The leaked video, now circulating on various TV channels, is expected to play a significant role in the legal proceedings against Shanmukh. While public sentiment has already turned against him, the leaked footage may impact the unfolding narrative of the case.

The YouTuber and former Bigg Boss contestant now face potential legal consequences as the investigation continues. The public awaits further developments in this ongoing controversy.