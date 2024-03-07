  • Menu
Sharwanand and Rakshitha Reddy Introduce Their Daughter, Leela Devi Myneni

Highlights

Sharwanand and Rakshitha Reddy joyously welcome their newborn daughter, Leela Devi Myneni, on Sharwanand's birthday, marking the start of their parenthood journey. Alongside the heartwarming news, updates on Sharwanand's upcoming films add to the excitement for fans and well-wishers.

Sharwanand, Tollywood actor, and his wife Rakshitha Reddy are now proud parents to a baby girl named Leela Devi Myneni. The couple shared the happy news on Sharwanand's birthday, making it an extra special day for them and their fans.

The couple expressed their joy by sharing precious moments with their newborn daughter. Holding Leela close, they began their journey into parenthood with smiles and love. Their fans and well-wishers joined in the celebration, sending their congratulations and warm wishes to the new family.

Alongside the excitement of becoming parents, Sharwanand also shared updates about his upcoming movies. Fans were thrilled to hear about his 35th film, "Manamey," and got a sneak peek at its first look. Additionally, they were excited to learn about his 36th and 37th movies, collaborating with renowned directors Abhilash Kankara and Ram Abbaraju.

The arrival of Leela Devi Myneni brings immense joy not only to Sharwanand and Rakshitha but also to their fans, who have been eagerly awaiting this moment.

Congratulations to Sharwanand and Rakshitha on the birth of their beautiful baby girl! We look forward to seeing more adorable moments and updates from their parenting journey.

