Sharwanand not taking any remuneration!

Sharwanand's name popped out in a controversy regarding the remuneration issues with regards to the Sreekaram film. Sharwanand reportedly initiated a legal action on the film's producers that they have to pay him 2 Cr. However, there is no clarity on the same with both parties staying silent. Now, we hear that Sharwanand is doing a film 'Aadallu Meeku Joharlu' without taking any remuneration.

Sudhakar Cherukuri produced Padi Padi Leche Manasu and he incurred a huge loss on the film. Sharwanand is trying to pay back the producer by doing the film without taking a remuneration. However, Sharwanand will be taking a share in the profits, after the producer is completely recovered from the investment he made.

Kishore Tirumala is the director of the film. The film's shoot will resume as soon as the lockdown ends. The complete details of the film will come out soon.

