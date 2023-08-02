Sharwanand to be seen as Trisha’s son!

Trisha Krishnan, the famous South Indian actress, is getting ready to entertain her fans with a new movie “Leo.” The film stars Thalapathy Vijay and is directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. It is confirmed to hit theaters on October 19, 2023, worldwide.

There’s been talk on social media about Trisha’s role in an upcoming film. The latest grapevine says that she might play Chiranjeevi’s wife in a movie directed by Kalyan Krishna. Another rumour suggests she could also be acting as Sharwanand’s mother in the same film. We need to wait for the filmmakers to confirm or deny these rumours.

Interestingly, the movie is being produced by Sushmitha Konidela, Chiranjeevi’s daughter, and it’s being made under Gold Box Entertainments. The official confirmation about this is still under wrap.