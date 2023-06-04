Sharwanand wedding update: The groom is not more a bachelor

Actor Sharwanand and Rakshita Reddy are married on June 3rd. The wedding ceremony took place from 11 Pm onwards at Hawa Mahal, The Leela Palace in Jaipur. A glimpse from their wedding venue came out where Sharwanand and Rakshita posed together.



Sharwanand and Rakshita’s wedding festivities began day-before yesterday with a Cocktail, Mehendi, Sangeet, and Haldi event on June 2nd, followed by the ‘Pellikoduku’ event at 11:30 am yesterday at Vikram Aditya Ballroom at the Leela Palace in Jaipur.