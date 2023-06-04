Live
- National interest bigger than politics, says Jaishankar
- Oscar-winner Keeravani back to Tamil cinema with ‘Gentleman 2’
- First single update of ‘Bholaa Shankar’ is out
- ‘Phalana Abbayi Phalana Ammayi’ all set for television premiere
- Woman In Uttar Pradesh Killls Three Kids By Throwing Them In Well
- Odisha Train Accident: CM Patnaik Provide Rs 5L Ex-Gratia To The Family Of Deceased
- Odisha train accident: One from AP reported dead in the accident
- Andhra Pradesh: Three dead as a Tipper lorry rams into a temple in Kakinada
- Apple may provide hands-on demos of AR/VR headset at WWDC
- Odisha train tragedy: CM Patnaik briefs PM Modi about the present situation
Sharwanand wedding update: The groom is not more a bachelor
Highlights
Actor Sharwanand and Rakshita Reddy are married on June 3rd.
Actor Sharwanand and Rakshita Reddy are married on June 3rd. The wedding ceremony took place from 11 Pm onwards at Hawa Mahal, The Leela Palace in Jaipur. A glimpse from their wedding venue came out where Sharwanand and Rakshita posed together.
Sharwanand and Rakshita’s wedding festivities began day-before yesterday with a Cocktail, Mehendi, Sangeet, and Haldi event on June 2nd, followed by the ‘Pellikoduku’ event at 11:30 am yesterday at Vikram Aditya Ballroom at the Leela Palace in Jaipur.
