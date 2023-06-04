  • Menu
Sharwanand wedding update: The groom is not more a bachelor

Actor Sharwanand and Rakshita Reddy are married on June 3rd.

Actor Sharwanand and Rakshita Reddy are married on June 3rd. The wedding ceremony took place from 11 Pm onwards at Hawa Mahal, The Leela Palace in Jaipur. A glimpse from their wedding venue came out where Sharwanand and Rakshita posed together.

Sharwanand and Rakshita’s wedding festivities began day-before yesterday with a Cocktail, Mehendi, Sangeet, and Haldi event on June 2nd, followed by the ‘Pellikoduku’ event at 11:30 am yesterday at Vikram Aditya Ballroom at the Leela Palace in Jaipur.

