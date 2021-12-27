Sharwanand’s Oke Oka Jeevitham Teaser To Be Out On This Date

Tollywood's young actor Sharwanand is all set to entertain the audience with his upcoming movie 'Oke Oka Jeevitham'. Being a science fiction movie, this movie is being made simultaneously in both Telugu and Tamil languages. Off late, Sharwa shared a new poster from the movie and unveiled the teaser release date on his social media page!

In this poster lead actor Sharwanand is seen along with Vennela Kishore and Priyadarshi… All three of them are seen chilling on a swing and posed to cams with all smiles. Sharing the poster, he wrote, "Wait for it #OkeOkaJeevitham".

The teaser of this movie will be out on 29th December, 2021 @ 5 PM!

Oke Oka Jeevitham movie is directed by debutant filmmaker Shree Karthick and is produced by the Dream Warrior Pictures banner. Ritu Varma will be seen as the lead actress and even Amala Akkineni will also be part of this interesting project. Vennela Kishore and Priyadarshi are also roped in to play important roles in this movie. The title of this movie is picked from Manchu Manoj's song from Mr. Nookayya (2012) film. Even Nassar, Jayaditya Kang and Ravi Raghavendra are also part of this movie. Another interesting point about this movie is, Amala Akkineni will make her come back to the Tamil movie after 30 long years.

Oke Oka Jeevitham movie will be released in the next year i.e in February, 2022!