Sharwa’s ‘Nari Nari Naduma Murari’ First Look Revealed

God of Masses Nandamuri Balakrishna and Global Star Ram Charan unveiled the first look of Charming Star Sharwa's 37th movie, titled 'Nari Nari Naduma Murari', directed by Ram Abbaraju of Samajavaragamana fame. Produced by Ramabrahmam Sunkara under the banner of AK Entertainments, in association with Adventures International Pvt Ltd., the film is set to be a joyful, hilarious ride with Sakshi Vaidya and Samyuktha playing the leading ladies.

On the occasion of Sankranthi, the title of the film was revealed as 'Nari Nari Naduma Murari'. Nandamuri Balakrishna and Ram Charan released the first look of the movie. The title perfectly reflects the core theme of the film, and the first-look poster shows the protagonist's amusing dilemma. Sharwa is seen caught in a chaotic situation, struggling between his two girlfriends, portrayed by Sakshi Vaidya and Samyuktha.

The poster depicts both women shouting in Sharwa's ears, while he tries to block out the noise by covering his ears, emphasizing the comedic tension at play. Papers are seen flying around, adding to the chaos and humor. This scene sets the tone for a light-hearted, family entertainer, focusing on Sharwa's character navigating his amusing romantic misadventures.

Sharwa looks effortlessly charming in trendy attire, while both Sakshi Vaidya and Samyuktha shine in their stunning ethnic ensembles. The first-look poster radiates a pleasant vibe, suggesting that the movie will strike a perfect balance, appealing to both the youth and family audiences.

'Nari Nari Naduma Murari' boasts an outstanding team of technicians. Vishal Chandra Shekar composes the music, while Gnana Shekhar VS takes charge of cinematography. Bhanu Bogavarapu pens the story, and Nandu Savirigana crafts the dialogues. Brahma Kadali is the art director. Ajay Sunkara serves as the co-producer, with Kishore Garikipati contributing as the executive producer.

The movie is currently in production, with the lead actors actively involved in the shoot.