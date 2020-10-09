Shekar Kammula's Love Story Digital Rights In Demand, OTT Release Likely?

Shekar Kammula loves to do one thing at a time. So when he's making movies he likes no distractions. No wonder that all his movies become hits. The Maverick Tollywood director loves to immerse himself in movies from start to finish.

Shekar Kammula's next movie is one of the most awaited films in Tollywood. The movie stars Chaitanya Akkineni and Sai Pallavi. It is a known fact that this is the actress-director's second collaboration. Their previous movie Fidaa was a super duper hit and starred mega actor Varun Tej in lead role.

The director is now busy with his next Love Story which has raised a lot of expectations among the audience. The movie's first look has received a lot of positive reactions from fans.



The intense romantic drama will see Chaithanya speak the Telangana dialect. This is the first time that the actor has joined hands with the director. Shekar Kammula said that Chaitanya has prepped up well to pick up the Telangana language. It may be recalled that Fidaa became a hit also because of Sai Pallavi, the lead female character mouthing lines in the T dialect. So expections seem to have touched the skies and buzz has it that OTT players have queued up to grab the digital rights of Shekar Kammula's Love Story. Does it mean the film will release on OTT? With the current pandemic situation, nothing should spring a surprise.