Shiva Nirvana unveils ‘Dear Uma’ teaser; applauds team

Dear Uma, an emotional love story led by actress Sumaya Reddy, is all set to hit screens on April 18. Written, produced, and headlined by Sumaya herself under the Suma Chitra Arts banner, the film is already creating buzz with its heartfelt teaser. Directed by Sai Rajesh Mahadev, who also handled the screenplay and dialogues, the movie stars Prithvi Amber as the male lead.

Adding to the pre-release excitement, acclaimed director Shiva Nirvana recently unveiled the teaser and showered praise on the film’s emotional core and its message. He lauded the impactful dialogues and Sumaya’s performance, calling the film a feel-good entertainer that resonates with audiences—especially the youth.

The teaser begins with a moving line: “The prayers offered in a hospital room between four walls are more powerful than those at the temple,” immediately establishing the emotional tone. It highlights themes of love, family, and social responsibility, with dialogues like, “Patients and doctors should not have middlemen or brokers like you, sir. I will go to any extent for this,” offering a glimpse into the film’s intensity and depth.

Supported by Nagesh’s line production and Nithin Reddy as executive producer, Dear Uma blends romance, social drama, and family values. Raj Thota’s rich visuals and Radhan’s emotive music further amplify the narrative. With strong performances and a teaser that leaves a lasting impact, Dear Uma has positioned itself as a promising theatrical release this summer.