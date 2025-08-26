‘Shivam Shaivam’ title and concept poster unveiled

Under the banner of Amma Creations, Sai Srinivas MK is directing and producing his ambitious project Shivam Shaivam. Marking Vinayaka Chavithi, the film’s title and concept poster were officially unveiled by renowned filmmaker Veerashankar.

The film features Dinesh Kumar, Anshu Ponnachen, Rajasekhar, and Jayanth Kumar in lead roles. On the technical front, Kranti Kumar handles cinematography, Nimishi Zachhaeus is composing the music, while Sutapalli Rama Lakshmi has penned the lyrics.

Speaking at the event, director Veerashankar praised the team’s effort and expressed his wishes for the film’s success. “The movie is being made with a strong concept. I sincerely hope the team earns great recognition and that Shivam Shaivam becomes a big hit,” he said.

Producer-director Sai Srinivas MK extended his gratitude to Veerashankar for launching the film’s first look and concept poster. He shared that the story is based on real-life incidents. “The film is set in a rural backdrop and explores themes in the mythological genre. Our team is working with great dedication and passion,” he explained.

Sai Srinivas further added that music and background score will play a vital role in enhancing the narrative. He also urged audiences and well-wishers to support their effort.

With its blend of mythology, realism, and rural essence, Shivam Shaivam promises to deliver a refreshing cinematic experience.