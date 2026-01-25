Ancient Feminine Wisdom Comes Alive in Bengaluru: Ekaa – The One, a Multi-State Exhibition Arrives with Rare Documentary Screening

Bengaluru – Following an overwhelming response in Kochi & Coimbatore, a ground-breaking cultural initiative celebrating India's mystical Yogini tradition reaches Bengaluru this week. The Venkatappa Art Gallery will host Ekaa – The One, a robust convergence of art, scholarship, and spiritual exploration on January 25, 26 & 27, 2026.

Dr. Beena Unnikrishnan, artist, acclaimed artpreneur and author, presents her decade -spanning body of work through "Ekaa – The One: The 64 Yoginis Trail" - an ambitious 81-day national exhibition traversing 16 Indian states covering almost 10,000 kms by road. The exhibition showcases 64 original paintings, each capturing the essence of these powerful yet forgotten feminine deities who once commanded reverence across ancient India.

What distinguishes this initiative is its multi-dimensional approach to storytelling. Alongside the visual artworks, audiences will experience "Y64: Whispers of the Unseen," a contemplative documentary directed by Dr. Jain Joseph, filmmaker and founder of NEO Film School, and produced by Dr. Beena Unnikrishnan. This cinematic work offers access to remote Yogini sanctuaries scattered across India's landscape, some of which are crumbling into obscurity, while others remain hidden in inaccessible terrain.

The documentary weaves together Dr. Beena Unnikrishnan's pilgrimages to these dispersed sacred sites with intimate glimpses into her creative methodology. It presents viewers with rare spiritual perspectives, illuminating dimensions of feminine power and age-old knowledge systems that mainstream discourse has long marginalized.

Shahzada Khurram, serving as Curatorial Advisor for the project, brings invaluable expertise to this cultural endeavour, ensuring the exhibition resonates with both scholarly rigor and artistic sensitivity.

"We're initiating a movement to restore the Yoginis to their rightful place in our collective awareness," explains Dr. Beena Unnikrishnan. "These aren't merely historical artifacts or mythological figures; they represent living philosophies that speak directly to contemporary challenges. Their teachings on balanced living, coexistence, inner wisdom, understanding life's natural rhythms, and empowered leadership offer insights our world urgently needs today."

This initiative emerges from Dr. Beena's 10-year odyssey across India's scattered Yogini temples, combining original artistic interpretation with rigorous field documentation and scholarly investigation. The result is a rare resurrection of a spiritual lineage that honours feminine energy as transformative force rather than subordinate principle.

The Bengaluru event offers local audiences a unique opportunity to engage with traditions that shaped India's spiritual landscape centuries ago, reimagined through contemporary artistic vision. The exhibition stands as testament to how ancient wisdom systems can illuminate modern pathways when approached with dedication and creative courage.