Shivaratri Special for Pawan Kalyan fans!

Powerstar Pawan Kalyan is currently busy working on a series of interesting films. One of them is in the direction of Krish Jagarlamudi. The makers are yet to finalize a title for the film but we hear that it is going to be out on 11th March, on the occasion of Maha Shiva Ratri.

The film unit has officially confirmed that the title and first look poster of the film will be out on the day. Along with the same, a small glimpse from the film is also going to be out on the Internet. The film unit has been working for a long time and there are no official updates about the film so far.

Jacqueline Fernandez and Niddhi Agerwal are playing the leading ladies in the film. Mega Surya Productions is producing the film. AM Ratnam is the producer of the movie. MM Keeravani is the film's music director.