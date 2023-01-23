Tragic news: Telugu actor Sudheer has passed away

The Telugu film industry has suffered a great loss with the passing of young and promising actor Sudheer Varma. He had acted in films such as 'Second Hand' and 'Kundanapu Bomma'.

It is reported that the actor took his own life at his residence in Vizag due to personal issues. His colleagues, including actor Sudhakar Komukula, mourned his loss.

Many members of the film industry and fans alike have expressed their condolences to Sudheer's family. The actor's final rites will be held in Vizag today or tomorrow. Our condolences go out to the family of the late actor.