Shocking Remuneration of Pawan Kalyan.

The Top Earners in Telugu Cinema: Prabhas, Bunny, Ram Charan and NTR

It has been reported that the highest paid actors in Telugu cinema include Prabhas, Bunny, Ram Charan and NTR, with rumors suggesting that the Megastar is receiving a 50 crore remuneration.



Pawan Kalyan is rumored to be in the same league with a reportedly high remuneration for his latest film produced by DVV Danayya and directed by Sujith.



According to sources, Pawan Kalyan is receiving a whopping 75 crore remuneration and a third of the profits for the film. Part of this sum will be directed to Trivikram, the project's mastermind, while the remaining half will go to producer Danayya. This results in a total investment of 175 crores, including Pawan Kalyan's remuneration.



It is estimated that the production will require a budget of over 200 crores, with a projected 100 crores coming from non-theater sources.

