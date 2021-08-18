Shoot update on RRR

Jr NTR and Ram Charan are playing the lead roles in the upcoming Telugu film RRR. SS Rajamouli is the film's director. The film unit is extremely happy with the response of the first single from the movie. The makers are satisfied with the way the shoot is happening in Ukraine.

As per the latest buzz in the film industry, the shoot of the film will continue until the weekend in Ukraine. A couple of days of patchwork is reportedly pending and the extension of the shooting schedule has helped the film unit in a big way.

The film was supposed to release on 13th October but we have to see if there will be a postponement in the same.

Alia Bhatt, Oliviya Morris, Ajay Devgn, Rahul Ramakrishna and others are a part of the film. More details are awaited.