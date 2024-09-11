Shriya Saran Turns 42: Celebrating Her Career and Upcoming Projects

Today, Shriya Saran celebrates her 42nd birthday, marking a notable milestone in her impressive acting career. Known for her roles across Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi films, Shriya's journey from aspiring dancer to celebrated actress has been remarkable.

A Look Back at Her Most Memorable Films

Shriya has starred in several acclaimed films. In Manam (2014), she played dual roles and won several awards, including five Filmfare Awards South.

Kanthaswamy (2009) was another hit where she received the Best Actress award at the Amrita Mathrubhumi Awards. Her performance in Rowthiram (2011) earned her the Best Actress title at the International Tamil Film Awards.

In Gopala Gopala (2015), a Telugu comedy, she was awarded Best Actress at the TSR TV9 National Film Awards. Gautamiputra Satakarni (2017) also saw her winning the Best Actress award at the Santosham Film Awards.

Shriya's future looks promising with several exciting projects:

- Naragasooran: A Tamil supernatural horror film directed by Karthick Naren, featuring Shriya alongside Aravind Swamy and Sundeep Kishan. The film's release date is yet to be announced.

- Nadada: Directed by Rudrana Singh, this film is expected to address important societal issues. Details about the cast and storyline are still under wraps.

- Sandakkari: A Tamil comedy directed by Madhesh, starring Vimal and Shriya. The film is scheduled to release on December 31, 2025.

As Shriya Saran marks her special day, her fans and the film industry eagerly look forward to her continued success and upcoming roles.