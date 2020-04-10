Shruti Haasan breaks silence on Vakeel Saab

Vakeel Saab is one of the exciting films in recent times. The film features Pawan Kalyan, Nivetha Thomas, Anjali and Ananya Nagalla in the leads. Sriram Venu is the director of the movie. The film is produced by Dil Raju and Boney Kapoor.

Interestingly, there is a rumor that Shruti Haasan is a part of the film but now, we came to know that the actress is not doing the film. Shruti Haasan apparently responded to it in her close circles. Shruti Haasan laughed at the rumors and chose not to talk about it since she feels that it is a rumor that needs no further clarification.

Right now, Shruti Haasan has two films on hand. One of them is Laabam with Vijay Setupathi and the other one is Krack with Ravi Teja. Shruti Haasan is currently keeping her followers engaged on social media with her music.