Shruti Haasan on board for Prabhas?

Tollywood: expectations on 'Salaar' are sky high as the movie is going to come out in the much-awaited combination of Young Rebel Star Prabhas and KGF fame director Prashanth Neel.

The makers have recently organized a formal puja ceremony in Hyderabad last week and announced the film. From the past few days, we have been hearing rumors that Bollywood Beauty Disha Patani is in consideration for the female lead role in the film. But, the makers have zeroed down on Chennai beauty Shruti Hassan to romance Prabhas in the movie. Apparently, Prashanth Neel had approached Shruti Haasan and the actress is yet to sign the dotted line. The fans are super excited to see the fresh combination as Shruti Haasan has never romanced Prabhas on screen.

It seems like Shruti Haasan is quite excited to be a part of this project. She got a never seen before kind of role in this film. Vijay Kiragandur is bankrolling this high budget movie.