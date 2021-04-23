Shyam Singh Roy set: Temple recreated in Hyderabad

Natural Star Nani is currently busy working on the prestigious film Shyam Singh Roy. The reports reveal us that the film unit constructed a temple set worth 6.5 Cr. The film's shoot is currently in progress in the set and we hear that it is a 100-year-old Kali temple. The temple is in Kolkata but the makers recreated it now.

The buzz is that 1200 workers took two months to construct the special set that is spread across 10 acres in the outskirts of Hyderabad. Avinash Kolla is the art director of the movie.

The film features Sai Pallavi, Krithi Shetty and Madonna Sebastian as the leading ladies. Rahul Sankirtyan is the director of the movie. Jisshu Sengupta is also a part of the movie.

Mickey J Meyer is composing the music and Jersey fame Sanu Varghese is handling the cinematography for the movie.