Siddharth announces his comeback!

Actor Siddharth is quite inactive on social media these days. The actor has been busy with the shoot of an interesting Hindi series. Siddharth is making his comeback to Telugu cinema and he has confirmed the same on Twitter.

Announcing his presence for Netflix's Navarasa, Siddharth tweeted, "Had the pleasure of producing and acting in one of the films in #Navarasa for #Netflix being presented by my guru Mani sir and Jayendra sir. Directed by Rathindran Prasad and starring @parvatweets. An industry comes together to help our own. Looking forward. @Etaki_Entertain"

Siddharth also revealed the status of his ongoing project. "Currently filming the ambitious and international #EscaypeLive with @sktorigins and

@OneLifeStudios. My next series in Hindi. Working without a break after a long break thanks to covid. Staying safe. You stay safe too."

Siddharth officially announced his return to Telugu cinema with Maha Samudram. "Starting work on my first #Telugu film in 8 years #mahasamudram next month. Like I said I would, I'm coming back, and I'm doing so with a great team and cast of Co-actors. Chaalaa anandhanga undhi. Need your wishes:) @ImSharwanand @aditiraohydari @AnilSunkara1 Ajay Bhupathi."





Siddharth finally concluded saying that he has four releases next year. "Will have 4 releases in #Tamil next year. It's been a really tough year for the whole world. Hope we can all find our rhythm and forge ahead soon. Adhu varaikkum, udamba paathukkanga makkale. Koodiya seekiram sandhippom. Ungal Siddharth"