Live
Just In
Siddhu Jonnalagadda's 'Tillu Square' Receives U/A Certification
‘Tillu Square,’ the sequel to the hit movie ‘DJ Tillu,’ is set to release on March 29, 2024. The romantic crime comedy has been given a UA rating, meaning anyone can watch it, but parental guidance is suggested for younger audiences.
Siddhu Jonnalagadda is back with a brand new movie! ‘Tillu Square’ promises a blend of romance, comedy, and a dash of crime, and is set to hit theatres soon. To keep fans hyped, the filmmakers have been steadily revealing more about the movie.
A big update recently came in the form of the film's official rating. In India, movies are categorised based on age-appropriateness. ‘Tillu Square’ bagged a UA rating, which means anyone can watch it. However, parents are advised to watch with children under 12, as some parts might need explanation. This rating follows the release of the movie's trailer, which sparked discussions about some romantic scenes.
Leading lady Anupama Parameswaran assures fans that she's stepping outside her comfort zone and portraying a fresh character. At a recent event promoting the movie's latest song, ‘Oh My Lily,’ Parameswaran addressed the question of her evolving roles. "When I was 19, I did movies like 'A Aa' and 'Premam.' Now, at 29, it's important for me to explore different characters," she said, according to Jagran.
Parameswaran further elaborated on the ongoing conversation about her roles, stating, "Even when I play similar characters, journalists and audiences ask if I should be limited to those types of roles. Then, when I take on characters like Lily, the questions turn to why I chose them. What am I supposed to do? Just stay home?"
‘Tillu Square’ holds a special place for fans as it's the official sequel to the 2022 blockbuster ‘DJ Tillu.’ The first movie's protagonist, DJ Tillu, captured hearts with his unique personality, and audiences are expecting more of the same charm in this new chapter. Mark your calendars, moviegoers in India! ‘Tillu Square’ rolls into theatres on March 29, 2024. Get ready for a romantic adventure with a hint of mystery!