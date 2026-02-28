Silent sensation ‘Gandhi Talks’ set for world digital premiere from Mar 6

After earning widespread acclaim during its theatrical run, the pathbreaking silent film Gandhi Talks is all set for its world digital premiere on ZEE5 from March 6. The film will be available for streaming in Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam, expanding its reach to a wider South Indian audience and allowing viewers to experience its universal, dialogue-free storytelling.

Produced by Zee Studios in association with Moviemill and Kyoorius, the film has been celebrated for its bold cinematic vision, emotional depth, and rare storytelling format. Written and directed by Kishor Pandurang Belekar, Gandhi Talks features a powerful ensemble cast including Vijay Sethupathi, Arvind Swamy, Aditi Rao Hydari, and Siddharth Jadhav. The film is further elevated by a soul-stirring musical score composed by A. R. Rahman, which plays a crucial role in conveying emotion in the absence of spoken dialogue.

The narrative follows multiple individuals dealing with personal loss, financial hardship, and moral संघर्ष (conflict) in a harsh, unforgiving world. When their lives intersect, it leads to a gripping story of survival, consequence, and human connection—told entirely through visuals, performances, and music.

Speaking about the digital release, Vijay Sethupathi said the film was a unique emotional experience that communicates deeply without words, while Aditi Rao Hydari described it as an intimate, reflective cinematic journey. Director Kishor Pandurang Belekar expressed gratitude for the theatrical love and said the ZEE5 premiere would allow more audiences to experience the film’s emotional and artistic depth.

With its digital debut, Gandhi Talks is poised to reach a global audience, reaffirming the power of silent cinema in modern storytelling.