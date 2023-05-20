Simhadri Roars to a Strong Opening: NTR's Blockbuster Strikes Again!

Live
On the occasion of Young Tiger NTR's 40th birthday, wishes are pouring in from all corners. In celebration, the actor's fans have re-released his blockbuster film "Simhadri," which has received a tremendous response. The movie has opened to packed houses across the Telugu states, with over 1200 shows planned, and tickets for most shows are already sold out. Additionally, "Simhadri" has had a strong opening in the USA and other international territories. The film also had early screenings in cities like Chennai and Bengaluru.
"Simhadri" holds a special place as NTR's first blockbuster and marks his second collaboration with director SS Rajamouli. The film is known for NTR's exceptional performance, Rajamouli's skillful direction, and Keeravani's memorable music. Meanwhile, NTR is currently enjoying a vacation in the Maldives, and he will resume shooting for his next film, "Devara," next week. Recently, the makers unveiled the first look and title of the film, directed by Koratala Siva, which features Janhvi Kapoor as the female lead.