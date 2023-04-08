Single character movie 'Hello Meera' locks release date

The upcoming film 'Hello The Meera' is an intriguing and experimental film that stars only a single character, acted by Gargeyi Yellapra- gada. As we have seen in the teaser and other promotional material, this is going to be a gripping thriller. Meanwhile, the movie is done with its censor formalities and it re- ceived a clean U certificate. The makers have announced to release the movie on April 21st.





through. The film made as a suspense drama thriller will give the audience an edge- of-seat experience. It will have a good dose of emo- tions and drama too.





Kakarla Srinivas, who was the disciple of legend- ary filmmaker Bapu and has vast experience, is making his directorial debut