Siva Karthikeyan’s ‘Maaveeran’ crosses Rs 75 Cr mark

Siva Karthikeyan’s “Maaveeran” has entered its second-week run and is still putting up a strong show at the ticket windows. The fantasy action drama is directed by Madonne Ashwin of “Mandela” fame. As per the latest update revealed by the makers, Maaveeran has grossed over 75 crores till now and is heading towards the 100 crores mark. Director Shankar’s daughter Aditi Shankar played the female lead.

Arun Viswa of Shanthi Talkies bankrolled Maaveeran. Yogi Babu, Sunil, Mysskin, and Saritha played crucial roles. The movie is simultaneously released in Telugu as Mahaveerudu by Asian Cinemas.