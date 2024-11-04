Sivakarthikeyan and Sai Pallavi’s ‘Amaran’ Crosses Rs 150 Crore Globally in Just Four Days

‘Amaran,’ starring Sivakarthikeyan and Sai Pallavi, directed by Rajkumar Periasamy, has had a phenomenal start at the box office, grossing over Rs 150 crore worldwide within four days of its release. The film, which hit theaters on October 31, is being praised for its strong performances and gripping narrative, receiving positive feedback from critics and audiences alike.

The film's four-day opening weekend has turned out to be one of the most successful in Sivakarthikeyan's career. With robust collections and high audience engagement, ‘Amaran’ has established itself as a top-performing film. The excitement surrounding the movie has now shifted to its performance on weekdays, with many expecting it to maintain its momentum.

‘Amaran’ is a biopic inspired by the brave story of Major Mukund Varadarajan, a soldier who was martyred during a mission in Shopian, Kashmir, in 2014. The film is an adaptation of India’s Most Fearless: True Stories of Modern Military Heroes by Shiv Aroor and Rahul Singh, which chronicles several real-life heroics of India’s armed forces. One of the chapters highlights the valiant mission led by Major Mukund.

Trade analyst Ramesh Bala confirmed on X (formerly Twitter) that Amaran grossed Rs 150 crore globally in just four days, driven by positive word-of-mouth and stellar reviews. The movie continues to attract large audiences, making its mark on the domestic and international box office.

On November 3, ‘Amaran’ maintained its pace, collecting Rs 21.40 crore nett in India, nearly matching its Day 1 earnings. According to Sacnilk, the film earned Rs 21.50 crore nett on Day 1, showcasing consistent performance. With a domestic occupancy rate of 84.61% for the Tamil version and 76.34% for the Telugu version on Day 4, the film is well on its way to entering the Rs 100-crore club in terms of nett collection in India.

Produced by Raaj Kamal Films International and Sony Pictures Films India, ‘Amaran’ boasts a talented ensemble cast, including Bhuvan Arora, Rahul Bose, Lallu, Shreekumar, Shyam Mohan, Geetha Kailasam, and Umair Ibn Lateef, among others. Sivakarthikeyan’s portrayal of Major Mukund Varadarajan and Sai Pallavi’s emotional performance have been particularly lauded.

The film's appeal lies in its heartfelt narrative and compelling direction by Rajkumar Periasamy. The dedication to retelling a real hero’s story has resonated with audiences, contributing to the film's impressive theatrical run. With more audiences flocking to theaters, ‘Amaran’ is expected to maintain its success in the coming days.