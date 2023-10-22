Skanda Movie OTT Release Date and Platform Fixed

Skanda OTT: The eagerly anticipated OTT streaming details for the film "Skanda," featuring Ram Pothineni and directed by the renowned Boyapati Sreenu, have been unveiled. While the movie initially generated significant excitement upon its theatrical release on September 28, it received a mixed response from both audiences and critics. Despite decent box office earnings, it fell short of achieving substantial success due to the high expectations surrounding it. Now, the OTT streaming date and partner for "Skanda" have been revealed.

As per the customary practice of releasing films on OTT platforms approximately four weeks after their theatrical premiere, the digital rights for "Skanda" have been secured by the prominent OTT service, Disney Plus Hotstar. Fans can look forward to streaming the movie starting on October 27 in multiple languages, including Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.

In "Skanda," Ram showcased his impressive dancing skills and engaged in intense action sequences. However, the film's storyline and narration left both audiences and reviewers desiring more. The film failed to meet the lofty expectations set for its box office performance.

Tollywood sensation Sree Leela shared the screen as the female lead opposite Ram, with Sai Manjrekar, Srikanth, Sharath Lohitaswa, Prince Cecil, Ajay Purkar, Daggubati Raja, Prabhakar, Prithviraj, and others playing pivotal roles. Urvashi Rautela also made a dazzling appearance in a special song. The movie boasts music composed by S. Thaman and was produced by Srinivasa Chitturi and Pawan Kumar under the banners of Srinivasa Silver Screen and ZEE Studios.